Reopening the Strait of Hormuz could supercharge or sink tanker rates, CMB Tech chief says

The tanker market is booming, but whether reopening the Strait of Hormuz would send freight rates soaring or crashing is still uncertain, the head of Belgian tanker firm CMB Tech said on Tuesday.

One of the prevailing views is that a reopening would trigger a restocking rush and overwhelm available tanker supply, sending rates sharply higher, CEO Alexander Saverys told Reuters, after his company tripled its first-quarter core profit as the disruption drove up freight rates and vessel prices.

Saverys, however, cautioned that markets may be underestimating how slowly oil exports from the Middle East would resume while overlooking the volume of vessels that would quickly return to availability, which could create an oversupply and send rates lower.