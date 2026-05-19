CMB Tech capitalises on Strait of Hormuz closure with profit surge

Belgian tanker company CMB Tech said on Tuesday its core profit more than tripled in the first quarter, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtailed available shipping tonnage, driving a sharp spike in spot freight rates.

Shares of the large, diversified maritime company with a fleet of about 250 ships rose more than five per cent in early Brussels trading. They have gained almost 70 per cent since the start of 2026.

CMB Tech's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared to $558.3 million, compared with $158.4 million a year ago.