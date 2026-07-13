Renewed US blockade on Iran triggers jump in oil prices

Oil prices jumped more than five per cent on Monday after US President Donald Trump said the United States was reinstating a naval blockade on Iran, reigniting concerns over energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were up $4.06, or 5.34 per cent, to $80.07 at 12:44 EDT (16:44 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $3.74, or 5.24 per cent, to $75.15 a barrel.

Oil gained after Trump said the US was reinstating the blockade and that the United States would be reimbursed 20 per cent on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed military exchanges with Iran.