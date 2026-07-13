Caspian Pipeline oil flows drop on field maintenance, lower Russian volumes

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which accounts for 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports, cut supplies by seven per cent last month from May amid maintenance at the country's largest oilfield, Tengiz, and lower Russian flows, two industry sources said on Monday.
The sources said CPC reduced oil supplies in June to 6.442 million tonnes, or 1.699 million barrels per day, from 7.187 million tonnes (1.83 million bpd) in May.
They said the decline was caused by an accident at the Tengiz oilfield in late May and lower volumes of Russian crude.
Kazakh oil shipments fell to 5.91 million tonnes in June from 6.27 million tonnes in May, down three per cent on a daily basis, while Russian crude shipments dropped to 0.53 million tonnes from 0.92 million tonnes, down 40 per cent, one of the sources said.
CPC does not comment on its commercial activities.
Total oil shipments through the CPC marine terminal fell to 33.362 million tonnes in the first half of 2026 from 36.025 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
Kazakhstan halted oil exports to Germany from May 1, redirecting the freed-up volumes into the CPC system.
CPC expects oil shipments to increase to 72 million tonnes in 2026 from 70.5 million tonnes in 2025.
Most of the crude is from the giant Caspian oilfields of Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak and is loaded onto tankers at the consortium's terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, near Novorossiysk.
CPC shareholders include Russia (31 per cent), Kazakhstan (20.75 per cent), Chevron (15 per cent), and a number of private companies.
(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)