Caspian Pipeline oil flows drop on field maintenance, lower Russian volumes

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which accounts for 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's oil exports, cut supplies by seven per cent last month from May amid maintenance at the country's largest oilfield, Tengiz, and lower Russian flows, two industry sources said on Monday.

The sources said CPC reduced oil supplies in June to 6.442 million tonnes, or 1.699 million barrels per day, from 7.187 million tonnes (1.83 million bpd) in May.

They said the decline was caused by an accident at the Tengiz oilfield in late May and lower volumes of Russian crude.