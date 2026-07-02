Ras Tanura back in business as Saudi Aramco ramps up Asian shipments

At least five supertankers carrying a total 10 million barrels of Saudi oil loaded from Ras Tanura have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with Saudi Aramco switching to spot pricing to speed sales in Asia, according to trade sources and shipping data.

Saudi Aramco resumed loadings from Ras Tanura, the world's largest oil port, on Friday after a halt of nearly four months.

The Saudi national oil company is ramping up loadings and shipments to Asia, adding to a prompt glut that has depressed Brent crude to about $70 a barrel from close to $120 in March following the interim US-Iran peace deal.