Oversupply fears outweigh Russian supply threat, oil prices dip

Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Tuesday as oversupply concerns outweighed uncertainty over the impact of US sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil and optimism over progress toward reopening the US Government.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $63.79 a barrel by 07:17 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.86 a barrel, down 27 cents or 0.5 per cent.

Both benchmarks gained around 40 cents in the previous session.