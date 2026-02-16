OPINION | Western sanctions squeeze may drive Russian oil output cuts

Russian oil producers could be forced to sharply cut output in coming months as tightening pressure from US President Donald Trump and European powers restricts the country’s exports and its storage fills up, a development that would further dent the Kremlin’s war chest. Russian crude exports have remained broadly stable in recent years despite sweeping Western sanctions and a sharp reduction in energy purchases by Europe.

Moscow successfully redirected most of its seaborne crude to China, India and Turkey, often relying on a “shadow fleet” of ageing, uninsured tankers to circumvent restrictions while offering steep discounts. That resilience is now under strain.

Exports have slowed in recent months after President Trump tightened sanctions and imposed tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil. Demand has also been hit by a European Union ban on imports of fuels refined from Russian crude that came into force last month.