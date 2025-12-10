OPINION | US sanctions on Lukoil, Rosneft set to reshape global oil sector

US sanctions against Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft could trigger a structural reshaping of the global oil sector over the next year, reversing Moscow’s decades-long efforts to expand its international clout through energy investment.

When President Donald Trump in October slapped sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, which together account directly or indirectly for around two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports, the US struck at the core of the Kremlin’s revenue base.

The measures formally took effect on November 21. Russia’s oil and gas revenues, representing around a quarter of federal income, are estimated to have fallen in November by roughly one-third year-on-year, according to Reuters calculations.