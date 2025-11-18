FACTBOX | Lukoil's $22b assets and the buyers in the race

Russia’s Lukoil is selling its international assets after the US imposed sanctions on the company.

Washington refused to approve the sale of assets to Swiss commodity trader Gunvor, throwing Lukoil’s operations in disarray and leading to a scramble of potential buyers.

The US Treasury cleared potential buyers to talk to Lukoil until December 13. They will need separate approval for specific deals. US oil major Chevron is studying options to buy some global assets of Lukoil, sources have said. US private equity firm Carlyle is also exploring options.

Below are details about Lukoil’s international assets: