OPINION | Trump energy strategy tested as Iran conflict enters fourth week

US President Donald Trump went into the Iran war convinced that America’s vast oil wealth would insulate the country from the kind of energy shock now battering much of the world. Four weeks into the conflict, that shield is looking fragile.

Trump’s wager has only partly paid off. US oil prices have risen less sharply than those elsewhere since US-Israeli air strikes against Iran on February 28 ignited a regional war that rapidly engulfed the Middle East’s energy infrastructure, blocking the Strait of Hormuz and cutting off roughly a fifth of global oil and gas flows.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has surged about 55 per cent since late February to around $110 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate has climbed 50 per cent to around $99. The divergence between the two benchmarks recently hit its highest in a decade, excluding a brief spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.