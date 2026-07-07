OPINION | Saudi crude discounts not enough to upend competition as price war ensues

Saudi Aramco has slashed its crude oil prices for Asia for August-loading cargoes, in a move that appeared to signal intent to regain market share and recover volumes after the Iran war.

But even the record cut in the August official selling price (OSP) may not be enough as crude from rival Middle East producers, as well as from exporters in Africa and the Americas, is likely to remain more competitive than Saudi grades.

Aramco, the world's biggest oil exporter, set its OSP for its main Arab Light grade at a discount of $1.50 a barrel to the regional Oman/Dubai benchmark for August, the state-controlled company said in a statement on Monday.