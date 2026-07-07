Saudi oil remains costlier than gulf rivals despite record price cut

The biggest price cut in more than two decades for Saudi Arabian crude oil sold to Asia still leaves the grade more costly to lift than some rival Persian Gulf supplies, curbing appetite for oil from the OPEC linchpin.

The world's top exporter slashed the August official selling price (OSP) on Monday for its flagship Arab Light crude to $1.50 a barrel below the average of Oman and Dubai quotes for Asia, down $11 from the previous month. It also cut the OSPs for its other four grades by $11 a barrel.

The sudden change reflects the US-Iran interim deal in June that has prompted more shipping to flow through the crucial Strait of Hormuz and a resumption of oil loadings, depressing global oil prices.