OPINION | Reckoning begins for energy markets as US-Iran peace deal nears

The Iran war's disruption to global crude oil and LNG markets is already being measured in lost barrels and higher prices. Now, with a US-Iran peace deal expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the reckoning begins: was this a watershed moment, or merely another blip?

Consider two precedents.

The Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal over rigged emissions tests in 2015 seemed innocuous at first, but signalled the demise of diesel passenger cars and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs).

By contrast, Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine caused a dramatic surge in energy prices, yet the market's ability to reroute flows and absorb the shock meant the impact proved short-lived.

Certainly, the market has so far worked its magic in dealing with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28.