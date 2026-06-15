FEATURE | US and Iran agree framework to end war and reopen Strait of Hormuz

US and Iranian officials said they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a preliminary pact that sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Tehran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

While still a framework, the deal marked the biggest breakthrough towards resolving the conflict that has killed thousands and upended energy markets since it began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump wrote on social media at around 17:30 in Washington (21:30 GMT) on Sunday. His post came shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has served as a mediator, announced a deal had been struck early on Monday local time.

The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The precise terms were not immediately known. Sharif said in a post on social media that the pact called for, "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."