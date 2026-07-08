OPINION | Persian Gulf nations face nightmare scenario if US-Iran talks fail

The possible collapse of US-Iran peace talks and the stop-start flow of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz are a nightmare scenario for Persian Gulf nations desperate to return to normal after a bruising multi-month conflict.

What was meant to mark the start of a fragile recovery following the June 17 memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington is instead evolving into a period of chronic instability, with each new incident reinforcing doubts over the security of one of the world's most important energy arteries.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that the interim agreement to end the war with Iran was "over" after the latest round of tit-for-tat attacks in the region.