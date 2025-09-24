OPINION | Looming Iran sanctions unlikely to curb oil exports, may benefit Chinese refiners

The looming revival of international sanctions on Iran is unlikely to curtail Tehran’s vital oil exports but could benefit Chinese refiners, offering them access to a larger share of discounted Iranian crude.

Britain, France, and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 that will trigger the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iranian and European diplomats met on Tuesday in New York for last-ditch talks to prevent the re-imposition of sanctions, though chances of averting a so-called "snapback" appear slim.