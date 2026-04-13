OPINION | Iran's high-stakes Hormuz gamble creates a fragile new normal for gulf oil

The Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have shattered a status quo that prevailed among Middle East oil and gas producers for decades. Even if the current, shaky ceasefire holds, the uneasy “new normal” has likely set the stage for yet another round of conflict.

Tehran has now demonstrated both its ability and willingness to seal off the critical waterway and strike vital infrastructure across the region, fundamentally altering the risk calculus for its neighbours and jeopardising Persian Gulf countries’ long-term oil and gas strategies.

The six-week war laid bare deep tensions between the Islamic Republic and its key regional neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq - all close US allies. They had long avoided direct confrontation with Tehran under a tacit understanding that war would devastate their shared economic interests. But that entente cordiale has now been blown apart.