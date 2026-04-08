OPINION | Global energy trade enters a gray area following Iran war truce

A ceasefire in the Iran war will deliver badly-needed relief to economies battered by the world's worst ever energy crisis, but hopes the truce will quickly restore normal oil and gas flows from the Middle East are almost certainly misplaced.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire, conditional on Iran pausing its blockade of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that typically handles about one-fifth of global oil trade.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would halt counter-attacks and guarantee safe passage for vessels transiting the strait.

How quickly the ceasefire will take full effect, however, remains unclear. Iran launched further attacks on Israel and gulf countries shortly after Trump’s announcement, underscoring the fragility of the deal.

The war, now in its sixth week, has claimed more than 5,000 lives across nearly a dozen countries and badly damaged vital regional infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities.

Financial markets nonetheless welcomed the news. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei jumped five per cent to a one-month high, while Brent crude prices tumbled roughly 13 per cent to around $95 a barrel by 03:00 GMT, as traders priced in a near-term easing of supply risks.