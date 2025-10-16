Oil up one per cent after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Oil prices rose around one per cent on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia, a move that could drain supply elsewhere.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $62.45 a barrel by 04:30 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed 57 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $58.84.

Both contracts touched their lowest since early May in the previous session on US-China trade tensions and after the International Energy Agency warned of a big surplus next year as OPEC+ producers and rivals lift output amid weak demand.