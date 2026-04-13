Oil tankers avoid Strait of Hormuz ahead of planned US blockade

Oil tankers are steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a US blockade later on Monday following failed peace talks between the US and Iran over the weekend, shipping data showed.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the US Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, raising the stakes after marathon talks with Iran failed to reach a deal to end the war, jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire.

US Central Command said US forces would begin implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports at 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT) on Monday.