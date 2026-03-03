Oil surges to highest price since 2024 as Middle East conflict disrupts supply

Oil prices soared about six per cent to their highest since 2024 on Tuesday, rising for a third session as the US-Israel war against Iran widened, disrupting energy shipments from the Middle East and stoking fears of a prolonged conflict.

Brent futures rose $4.70, or 6.1 per cent, to $82.44 a barrel at 12:38 pm EST (1738 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate rose $4.43, or 6.2 per cent, to $75.66.

Brent was on track for its highest close since July 2024 and WTI for its highest since January 2025.

The war has widened. Iraq, number two crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) behind Saudi Arabia, has cut production by nearly 1.5 million barrels a day (bpd), and the cuts could more than double within days as the country runs out of storage space for crude it cannot export due to the crisis.