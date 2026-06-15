Oil supply fears ease, leaving US energy shares in the red after truce

US energy shares fell on Monday as crude prices dropped after Washington and Tehran agreed terms to end their months-long conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit chokepoint.

The US and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said the prime minister of Pakistan, which helped mediate talks between the two sides.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil consumption, would be open "toll free" and that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would end.