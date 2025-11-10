Oil steady after US shutdown talks advance, oversupply concerns persist

Oil prices edged higher on Monday as investors assessed a potential end to the US Government shutdown and concerns around oversupply in the crude market.

Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $63.94 a barrel by 1300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.05 a barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

The US Senate on Sunday moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel, after Democrats caved to public pressure.