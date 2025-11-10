FACTBOX | Lukoil international assets facing disruptions from US sanctions

Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, is facing growing disruptions to its international operations following US sanctions and Washington's refusal to approve the sale of its overseas assets to Swiss commodity trader Gunvor.
Lukoil's global footprint spans upstream oil and gas projects, refining, and fuel retail networks across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.
The company produces half a million barrels of oil per day outside of Russia, or 0.5 per cent of global oil output, in countries such as Iraq, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
Below are details about its international assets:
Middle East:
Lukoil operates Iraq's 480,000 barrel-per-day West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the world's largest, and holds a 75 per cent stake.
Lukoil has declared force majeure at the field, after Iraq halted all cash and crude payments to the company, sources told Reuters.
In Egypt, Lukoil holds a 50 per cent stake in the West Esh El Mallaha (WEEM) and WEEM Extension oilfields alongside Egypt's Tharwa Petroleum. It also holds a 24 per cent stake in the Meleiha concession while Italy's Eni holds the remainder.
In the UAE it holds 10 per cent of the Ghasha offshore concession, a large gas and condensate project, operated by ADNOC.
Central Asia:
Lukoil holds stakes in major Kazakh oil and gas projects, including 13.5 per cent in Karachaganak and five per cent in Tengiz. It also has a 12.5 per cent stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which exports oil from Tengiz to the Black Sea.
The company also owns nearly 20 per cent of the BP-operated Shah Deniz gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
Lukoil also operates the South-West Gissar gas field in Uzbekistan and holds a 90 per cent stake in the Kandym fields development near the country's border with Turkmenistan.
Africa and Latin America:
Lukoil has upstream interests in several offshore exploration blocks in West Africa, including in Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana, as well as a 25 per cent interest in Congo's LNG producing Marine XII block which is operated by Eni.
In Mexico Lukoil also has stakes in several offshore blocks where it partners with Italy's Eni. It also has a 50 per cent stake in the Amatitlan onshore block, operated by Petrolera de Amatitlan SAPI de CV.
Bulgaria:
Lukoil owns the 190,000 barrel-per-day Neftohim Burgas refinery, the largest in the Balkans. In response to the sanctions, Bulgaria's parliament recently passed legislation allowing the government to take control of the refinery, citing national security concerns. It also stepped up security measures at the site ahead of the potential takeover.
Romania:
In Romania, Lukoil fully owns the country's 48,600 barrel-per-day Petrotel refinery. The Romanian government has said it will scrutinise any proposed asset sales to ensure compliance with EU regulations and to safeguard energy security.
Netherlands:
Lukoil's trading arm Litasco holds a 45 per cent stake in the Zeeland refinery, a 180,000 barrel-per-day facility operated as a joint venture with France’s TotalEnergies.
