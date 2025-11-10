FACTBOX | Lukoil international assets facing disruptions from US sanctions

Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, is facing growing disruptions to its international operations following US sanctions and Washington's refusal to approve the sale of its overseas assets to Swiss commodity trader Gunvor.

Lukoil's global footprint spans upstream oil and gas projects, refining, and fuel retail networks across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The company produces half a million barrels of oil per day outside of Russia, or 0.5 per cent of global oil output, in countries such as Iraq, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Below are details about its international assets: