Oil spot premiums decline after US-Iran truce, but shipping concerns limit drop

Spot premiums for crude and some refined products in Asia, Europe and Africa have fallen back following a US-Iran deal to end the Middle East conflict, though caution about how soon normal shipping can resume is providing a floor for oil markets.

Prices tumbled across the board on Monday after US President Donald Trump said a preliminary agreement had been signed. Details, however, have not been made public and both the US and Iran said a permanent truce is yet to be negotiated.

Middle East crude benchmark Dubai's premium to swaps returned to pre-war levels of $2.06 per barrel on Monday. That compares with an all-time high of more than $60 in March after the war disrupted supplies.