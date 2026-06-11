Singapore oil stocks drain to lowest level in nearly 13 years amid Middle East unrest

Oil product stocks in Asia's key trading hub Singapore fell to their lowest levels in nearly 13 years, led by a sharp drawdown in residual fuel inventories as the Middle East conflict continues, official data showed on Thursday.

Combined onshore oil product stocks totalled 34.41 million barrels in the week to June 10, the lowest since July 2013, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Oil inventories in global storage hubs have been shrinking as most Middle Eastern shipments remain curtailed due to the US-Iran war.