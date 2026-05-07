Oil slides below $100 as US-Iran peace prospects emerge

Oil prices fell three per cent on Thursday, bouncing off session lows in volatile trade but staying down about three per cent, keeping Brent below $100 a barrel on hopes that a US-Iran peace deal could bring a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were down $3.21, or 3.17 per cent, at $98.06 a barrel at 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate declined $3.15, or around 3.31 per cent, at $91.93.

Trading was volatile, with both benchmarks trading in a range of up one per cent to down 5.5 per cent from the previous close. Both benchmarks slumped more than seven per cent on Wednesday, hitting two-week lows on optimism over a possible end to the Middle East conflict.