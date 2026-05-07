First Chinese oil tanker targeted in Strait of Hormuz attack

A Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported, as President Donald Trump launched a US plan that day to help stranded vessels but suspended it a day later.

This was the first time a Chinese oil tanker has been attacked, a person with knowledge of the matter told Caixin on Thursday.

Traffic through the vital strait, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supplies pass, has been at a virtual standstill since the Iran conflict began on February 28.