Oil set for steepest annual drop since 2020 as supply outpaces demand

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday but are set to fall more than 15 per cent for 2025. Supply outpaced demand in a year marked by wars, higher tariffs, and OPEC+ output, alongside sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

Brent crude futures are down nearly 18 per cent, the most substantial annual percentage decline since 2020. They are on track for a third straight year of losses, their longest-ever losing streak.

The March contract, which expires on Wednesday, fell five cents to $61.28 a barrel at 07:37 GMT.