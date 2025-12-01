Oil rises on OPEC+ output plan, Venezuela worries

Oil prices rose as much as 1.5 per cent on Monday after OPEC+ members reaffirmed a plan to pause production increases in the first quarter of next year and the prospect of US action against oil producer Venezuela unsettled the market.

Brent crude futures later pared gains to sit up 0.98 per cent, or $62.99, a barrel by 00:52 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.12, up 57 cents, or 0.99 per cent.