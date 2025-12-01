OPINION | OPEC+ sticks to its "all is fine in oil" mantra, but uncertainty rises

At first glance the decision by OPEC+ to leave oil output levels unchanged for the first quarter of next year could be viewed as confirmation the exporter group is concerned about a looming crude supply glut.

It was widely expected that the eight members of OPEC+ undertaking voluntary oil output cuts would stick to their plan of leaving production levels unchanged for the first three months of next year.

It was also no surprise that the group reiterated their commitment to market stability amid a, "steady global economic outlook and current healthy oil market fundamentals as reflected in low inventories."

The language used in the brief statement after the meeting on Sunday was familiar, but so are the issues around OPEC+'s view that the oil market is in a good place.