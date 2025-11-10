Oil rises on hopes US Government shutdown will end soon

An end to the historic US Government shutdown, now in its 40th day, is within reach as the Senate on Sunday moved toward a vote on reopening the federal government, cheering global markets.

"The imminent reopening is a welcome boost, restoring pay to 800,000 federal workers and restarting vital programmes that will lift consumer confidence, activity and spending," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

"This should also help improve risk sentiment across markets" and cause a rebound in WTI prices toward $62 a barrel, he said.