Oil rises as US imposes new sanctions on Iran

Oil prices rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday after the US imposed sanctions targeting Iran's oil revenue stream, and ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday where analysts expect the group will not unwind remaining voluntary cuts.

Brent crude was up $1.08, or 1.58 per cent, at $69.23 a barrel by 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.71 a barrel, $1.70 or 2.66 per centhigher. WTI futures did not settle on Monday due to the US Labor Day holiday.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned a network of shipping companies and vessels led by an Iraqi-Kittitian businessman for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil.

The administration of President Donald Trump is keeping pressure on Iran while nuclear talks have stalled. A sixth round of negotiations was suspended after the start of a 12-day war in June.

"The US cracking down on Iranian exports was definitely supportive of prices today," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group.