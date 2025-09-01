Sanctions fallout: Saudi and Iraq cut crude sales to Nayara

Saudi Aramco and Iraq's state oil company SOMO have stopped selling crude oil to India's Nayara Energy in the aftermath of sanctions imposed in July by the European Union on the Russian-backed refiner, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The halting of supply from the two Gulf exporters means Nayara, majority-owned by Russian entities including oil major Rosneft, relied entirely on Russia for its crude oil imports in August, according to sources and LSEG shipping data.