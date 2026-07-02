Oil prices tumble to four-month low as Iran-US talks make progress

Oil prices fell more than one per cent to a four-month low on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions eased after mediator Qatar said Iran and the US made progress in talks over ending the four-month war that shut the key shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures were $1.03, or 1.44 per cent, lower, at $70.54 a barrel at 10:54 CDT (15:54 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 92 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $67.66 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit their lowest levels since before the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February.

The talks made "positive progress" on matters related to the memorandum that halted the war in June, a Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a post on social media. There was no sign yet that the sides made headway towards a lasting peace.