Oil prices swing as US and Iran trade threats over energy sites

Oil prices swung between gains and losses on Monday as investors weighed rising US and Iranian threats over energy facilities against the release of millions of barrels of seaborne Iranian oil after Washington temporarily removed sanctions.

Brent crude futures rose $1.57 to $113.76 a barrel by 07:31 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was at $101.32 a barrel, up $3.09, or, 3.15 per cent. Both contracts swung $1 lower after an early $1 gain in volatile Asian trade.

The spread of more than $13 a barrel between Brent and WTI is the widest in years. "Oil sentiment may lurch on threats and rhetoric in the near term, but its more durable direction will continue to be shaped by the state of Middle East oil flows," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.