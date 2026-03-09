Oil prices surge 20 per cent on supply fears as Iran war expands

Oil prices surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday, hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as Supreme Leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.

Brent crude futures rose as much as $18.35, or 19.8 per cent, to $111.04 a barrel and were up $14.38, or 15.5 per cent, at $107.07 as of 23:14 GMT.