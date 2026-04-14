Oil prices slide as Iran and US weigh new negotiations

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday on hopes Iran will resume talks with the US and Israel to end the conflict that has shut the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's major waterways for transporting crude and refined products.

Brent crude futures were down $3.93, or 3.96 per cent, at $95.43 a barrel by 11:02 CDT (16:02 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $6.60, or 6.66 per cent, to $92.48.

Both benchmarks rose in the previous session, with Brent climbing more than four per cent and WTI nearly three per cent, after the US military began a blockade of Iranian ports.