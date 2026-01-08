Oil prices rise after US inventory draw, Venezuela in focus

Oil prices rose on Thursday, after two days of declines, as a larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories provided some impetus for investors to buy futures while they monitor developments in Venezuela.

Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $60.20 a barrel by 03:43 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.21 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.39 per cent.

Both benchmarks fell more than one per cent for a second day on Wednesday with market participants expecting ample global supply this year, including analysts at Morgan Stanley, who estimate a surplus of as much as three million barrels per day in the first half of 2026.

The declines led some traders to take an opportunity to buy futures on Thursday, said Mitsuru Muraishi, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.