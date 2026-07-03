Oil prices largely flat as traders pin hopes on US-Iran peace

Oil prices ticked slightly higher on Friday but were little changed for the week as traders held on to hopes for a successful outcome from attempts to secure peace between the US and Iran.

Brent futures were up 30 cents, or 0.42 per cent, at $72.10 a barrel by 13:22 ET. West Texas Intermediate was up 9 cents, or 0.13 per cent, at $68.78 a barrel.

US markets were closed ahead of the US Independence Day holiday on Saturday.