Oil prices edge up as Hormuz bottlenecks test peace momentum

Oil prices edged up about one per cent on Wednesday as the market focused more on Middle East supply disruptions than on comments by US President Donald Trump that the war on Iran was close to over.

Trump told the world to brace for an "amazing two days," as the army chief of mediator Pakistan arrived in Tehran in a bid to prevent renewed conflict.

Brent futures rose $1.14, or 1.2 per cent, to $95.93 a barrel at 12:02 EDT (16:02 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.19, or 1.3 per cent, to $95.93.