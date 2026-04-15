Trump says Iran war could end soon, as US blockades Iranian ports

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end soon, telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days", while US forces imposing a blockade turned back vessels leaving Iranian ports.

With the prospect of US and Iranian officials returning to Pakistan for more talks, Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation at negotiations that ended on Sunday without a breakthrough, said he felt positive about where things stood.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post by the reporter on social media, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend a two-week ceasefire that expires next week.