Oil prices drop to pre-Iran war lows as tankers flow through Hormuz

Benchmark oil prices fell more than $3 on Wednesday to their lowest level since before the start of the Iran war as supply concerns eased with more stranded oil tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US crude futures, meanwhile, slipped below $70 a barrel to their lowest since March 2. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were down $3.08, or 4.02 per cent, at $73.98 a barrel as of 17:15 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate was down $3.13, or 4.06 per cent, to $73.95 a barrel.

Brent touched a low of $73.22, its weakest since February 27, the day before US-Israeli strikes on Iran.