US orders military to focus on quarantine of Venezuela oil

The White House has ordered US military forces to focus almost exclusively on enforcing a "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months, a US official told Reuters, indicating Washington is currently more interested in using economic rather than military means to pressure Caracas.

"While military options still exist, the focus is to first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to reach the outcome the White House is looking (for)," the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.