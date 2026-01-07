Oil prices dip on expectations of higher US supply from Venezuela deal

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said the US had reached a deal to import $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude. This move is expected to increase supplies to the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $60.06 a barrel by 05:50 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 82 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $56.44 a barrel.