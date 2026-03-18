Oil prices dip as Iraqi pipeline restart brings relief to markets

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after crude exports resumed from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Turkey's Ceyhan port via pipeline, providing modest relief to global markets concerned about supplies from the Middle East.

But with no signs of a de-escalation of the Iran conflict, which has left oil exports from the Middle East largely halted, Brent futures prices have settled above $100 per barrel for the prior four consecutive sessions.

After rising more than three per cent on Tuesday, Brent futures retreated $1.51, or 1.46 per cent, to $101.91 a barrel by 07:31 GMT on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $2.75, or 2.86 per cent, to $93.46.