Iraq restarts oil exports to Turkey following regional agreement

Crude exports from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Turkey's Ceyhan port has resumed via pipeline, North Oil Company sources said, after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed on Tuesday to restart flows.

The KRG confirmed the agreement, saying in a statement the two sides would form a joint committee to prepare for resuming oil exports, with revenue to be returned to the federal treasury.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary security measures to protect oilfields and ensure the continuity of export operations, the KRG said.