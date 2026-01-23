Oil prices climb as Trump warns of naval armada toward Iran

Oil prices rebounded on Friday after US President Donald Trump renewed threats against major Middle Eastern producer Iran, raising concerns of military action that could disrupt supplies.

Brent crude futures for March rose 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $64.35 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude also climbed 29 cents or 0.7 per cent to $59.65 a barrel as of 07:51 GMT.

Both contracts slumped about two per cent on Thursday. They rebounded after Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One the US has an "armada" heading towards Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.