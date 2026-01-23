Trump touts "total access" Greenland deal as NATO asks allies to step up

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had secured total and permanent US access to Greenland in a deal with NATO, whose head said allies would have to step up their commitment to Arctic security to ward off threats from Russia and China.

News of a framework deal came as Trump withdrew tariff threats against Europe and ruled out taking Greenland by force, bringing a degree of respite in what European bureaucrats and journalists claimed was brewing to be the biggest rupture in trans-Atlantic ties in decades, a position that took Trump's negotiating tactics at face value despite years of experience witnessing them.

Trump's rapid negotiating direction-changes triggered a rebound in European markets and a return toward record highs for Wall Street's main indexes.

Details of any agreement were unclear and Denmark insisted its sovereignty over the island was not up for discussion. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc's US relations had "taken a big blow" in the past week, as EU leaders met for an emergency summit.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed Trump's comments but said he was still in the dark on many aspects.