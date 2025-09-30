Oil falls as OPEC+ plan raises concerns of global supply surplus

Oil prices fell on Tuesday ahead of another anticipated production increase by OPEC+ and as the resumption of oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region via Turkey reinforced market expectations of a supply surplus.

Brent crude futures for November delivery, expiring on Tuesday, fell 87 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $67.10 a barrel by 13:22 EDT (17:22 GMT). The more active December contract fell 82 cents or 1.2 per cent to $66.27.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was $62.61 a barrel, down 84 cents, or 1.3 per cent. On Monday, Brent and WTI both settled more than three per cent lower, their sharpest daily declines since August 1.